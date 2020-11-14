Steel drop another to Kenai River
Liam Hansson and Ethan Heidepriem put the Chippewa Steel up 2-0 with a pair of goals in the second period, but the Kenai River Brown Bears responded with four unanswered to secure a 4-2 win Friday night. The Steel dropped to 0-3, with all the team's losses coming to this Brown Bear squad.
Kenai River tied the game before the end of the second on goals from Porter Schachle and Dylan Hadfield. Additional tallies from Jeffrey Lee and Daymin Dodge secured the road triumph at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
These teams will complete a three-game weekend series Saturday at 7:10 p.m. in Chippewa Falls.
From staff reports