Steel earn 1st win of year
Leo Bacallao scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:43 mark of the third period as the Chippewa Steel came back for a 4-3 victory against the Kenai River Brown Bears Saturday.
Liam Hansson and Bacallao scored the final two goals of the contest less than three minutes apart to lift the Steel to their first victory of the season. Chippewa lost the first three games of the year to this Brown Bear squad.
Brockton Baker and Ryan Waltman scored earlier in the evening for the Steel. Theo Thrun put Kenai River up 3-2 two minutes into the third period before Chippewa mounted its comeback.
The Steel return to action Friday for a two-game home series with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. Faceoff on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7:10 p.m.
From staff reports