UWEC runner awarded
UW-Eau Claire senior Emma Drangstveit was named the recipient of the WIAC’s Judy Kruckman Women’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete Award on Monday.
Drangstveit has a 3.50 grad point average with a major in psychology and a minor in family studies. She was the runner-up at the WIAC championship in 2019 and has qualified for nationals twice.
To win the award, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 grade point average, be on schedule to graduate in the current academic year and have competed for two years.
