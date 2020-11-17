Salter wins AWSC award
Ron Salter, of New Auburn, won the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs 2020 Snowmobiler of the Year award.
Salter has been active in snowmobiling for over 54 years. An honorary member of the Back 40 Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, Salter has been an active member of the snowmobiling community wherever he has lived.
He has served in many capacities at snowmobiling clubs over the years, including board of directors, trail leader and trail establishment.
Salter, 86, averages over 1,000 miles per winter.
UWEC runner honored
UW-Eau Claire senior Connor Dolan was named the recipient of the WIAC's Max Sparger Men's Cross Country Scholar-Athlete Award on Tuesday.
Dolan sports a 3.81 grade point average with a major in biochemistry/molecular biology. He was an All-American in 2019, and a two-time All-Midwest Region performer.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.50 grade point average, they must be on schedule to graduate in the current academic year and have competed for at least two years.
From staff reports