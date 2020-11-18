Steel series postponed
The Chippewa Steel's weekend series against Fairbanks has been postponed, the Steel announced Wednesday.
The Steel were set to host the Ice Dogs on Friday and Saturday. The Steel did not disclose a reason for the postponement.
The games will be rescheduled to a later date.
Cameron coach wins Packers award
Cameron football coach Dan Henken has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.
Henken, in his first season leading the Comets, guided the team to its first win since 2017 by beating St. Croix Falls. Cameron went 2-5 in the regular season this year.
"It's a tremendous honor," Henken said in a press release. "I've had all of my coaching experience in a large metropolitan area, and to see firsthand the amount of talented coaches not only in our conference but all of these small towns that get tremendous results not only on the field but in the classroom, it's honestly pretty humbling to be selected for an award like this."
UWEC volleyball player awarded
UW-Eau Claire senior Krista Meyer is the recipient of the WIAC's Judy Kruckman Women's Volleyball Scholar-Athlete Award.
Meyer, a rehabilitation science major with a minor in Spanish, has a 3.50 grade point average. She was a first team All-WIAC performer on the 2018 Blugolds team which reached the Final Four.
To be eligible for the award, an athlete must have a minimum grade point average of 3.50, be on schedule to graduate in the current academic year and have competed for at least two years.
