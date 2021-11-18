Eight players each from UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire’s football teams were named All-WIAC selections on Thursday. Two Blue Devils made the first team, wide receiver Levy Hamer and all-purpose back Arthur Cox, while the Blugolds were represented on the top squad by freshman kicker Brady Frantal.
Making the second team were four Blugolds — O-lineman Seth Mitchell, running back Austin Belot, wide receiver Darius Jones and D-lineman Trevor Nelson — and three Blue Devils — O-lineman Jacob Foss, Cox (now as a wideout) and defensive back Cannon Griner. Honorable mentions from UW-Eau Claire were tight end Joe Swanson and linebacker Alex Mashak, while UW-Stout got mentions for center Justin Schlangen, quarterback Sean Borgerding and kicker Jack Meyer.
Three additional locals earned recognition. Thorp native Kameron Kryzanski, now at UW-Stevens Point, was a first team linebacker. Joining him on the first team is Stanley native and UW-Whitewater Warhawk Ryan Ponick, elected as a special teams player. Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer, UW-Oshkosh’s starting quarterback, was an honorable mention.
UW-Eau Claire’s Carmelo Rosado and UW-Stout’s Rex Meikle made the all-sportsmanship team.
Stout hockey comes back
UW-Stout men’s hockey scored all its goals in the final five and a half minutes Thursday night to earn a 3-1 come-from-behind victory against Northland College in Ashland.
Peyton Hart opened the run with the equalizer, then Dylan Rallis gave the Blue Devils the lead 28 seconds later. Peter Verstegen scored on an empty net to give his team cushion.
Tyler Masternak made 35 saves for the Blue Devils in his first collegiate win.
Stout game rescheduled
UW-Stout men’s basketball’s matchup with Lakeland, originally scheduled to be played this week Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Blue Devils return to action Friday night when they host Buena Vista University at 7 p.m.