Lakeland unveils winter plan
The Lakeland Conference announced Thursday it will allow up to four immediate family members to attend home games at winter sporting events this year. No visiting spectators will be allowed.
Masks are mandatory for anyone in attendance. The conference is prepared to begin boys and girls basketball and wrestling at its regular start dates, Nov. 24 for girls basketball, Dec. 1 for boys basketball and Dec. 4 for wrestling, as long as teams have reached their practice minimums.
