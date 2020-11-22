HON announces VB all-conference
The Heart O’ North Conference announced its volleyball all-conference teams Sunday.
Bloomer senior Josie Kostner earned first team honors, along with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Madeleine Schofield, Cumberland’s Siri Hyatt, Ladysmith’s Allison Clark and Abby Meltz, Northwestern’s Allison Luoma and St. Croix Falls’ Kylie Broten and Lucia Neuman.
Alumni earn college honor
A pair of Chippewa Valley alumni earned all-conference honors at the college level this fall.
Former Memorial Old Abe Devon Bourget and Menomonie graduate Lexi Hastings were both all-conference tennis honorees for Luther College. Both received recognition as doubles players, and Bourget also was a singles honoree.
From staff reports