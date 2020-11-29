Loomis leads Americans
Eau Claire’s Ben Loomis was the top American but just missed scoring World Cup points in three days of Nordic Combined competition at Ruka, Finland. The 22-year-old Flying Eagle placed 31st Saturday, one place out of points, after finishing 38th on Friday. He took 36th Sunday with a strong jump but didn’t have a fast enough cross country run, finishing just ahead of Taylor Fletcher of Steamboat Springs, Colo., who followed Loomis in all three events. Loomis’ best jump was 128 1/2 meters (422 feet).
Also at Ruka in World Cup jumping competition, Andrew Urlaub qualified for the finals Sunday but then was disqualified due to a suit infraction.The 19-year old Flying Eagle failed to qualify for Saturday’s event. The U.S. was led by Casey Larson, Chicago, who placed 28th to score points Sunday.
From staff reports