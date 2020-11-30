WFCA announces All-Region
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced its All-Region selections on Monday, with Hudson and Stanley-Boyd leading northwest Wisconsin schools with seven and six picks, respectively.
Hudson had honorees in Holden Luetkens (DE), Evan Tyler (DE), Ethan Amelsberg (ILB), Brandon Moeri (DB), Blake Anderson (OL), Matteo Bonnin (RB) and Owen Anderson (QB). Stanley-Boyd’s Jacob Nesterick (DE), Lucas Smith (DB), Jacob Schneider (OL), Carsen Hause (QB), Cooper Nichols (WR) and Mike Karlen (K) also earned recognition.
Cumberland had five all-region picks in Jack Martens (WR and DB), Travis Runberg (ILB), Sam Schradle (DB), Michael Cecka (OL) and Maddux Allen (QB).
Chippewa Falls and Regis had four all-region players each. For the Cardinals, Elijah Hable (ILB), Gavin Goodman (DB), Jack Meyer (P) and Bryant Petska (OL) were honored. Regis’ Zander Rockow (DL), Payton Kostka (ILB), JP Wolterstorff (DB) and Gus Theisen (TE/FB) were picked.
Spring Valley’s Brayden Wolf (DB), Mike Bauer (OL), and Nate Fesenmaier (RB) were All-Region selections, along with Elk Mound’s Reese Brunner (DL) and Nate Lew (ILB) and Durand’s Simon Bauer (RB) and Brody Carothers (DE).
Baldwin-Woodville also had two honorees in Taylor Lokker (DL) and Sam Crowley (OLB).
Mondovi’s Tanner Marsh (RB), Rice Lake’s Alex Belongia (WR), Blair-Taylor’s Chris Rogstad (DL), McDonell’s Tanner Opsal (QB), Independence/Gilmanton’s Chris Killian (ILB), Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s Tate Sauerwein (RB) and Ladysmith’s Wade Stanger (OL) rounded out the area’s All-Region performers.
Chi-Hi coach honored
Chippewa Falls volleyball coach Luke Heidtke is one of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s top 30 coaches under the age of 30.
The AVCA included Heidtke as part of its Thirty Under 30 awards. The award recognizes rising leaders in the coaching profession.
Heidtke, in his third season as the Cardinals’ coach, guided Chippewa Falls to an 11-3 record this fall.
