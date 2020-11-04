Loyal Crawford Memorial

Eau Claire Memorial running back Loyal Crawford brushes off a tackle attempt by La Crosse Central's Drew Johnson in a football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Abes unveil football schedule

Eau Claire Memorial football coach Mike Sinz announced the Old Abes’ spring schedule on Twitter Wednesday, a slate that features five games at Carson Park.

The Old Abes will host four games – matchups with Superior, DeForest, Notre Dame de la Baie and Menasha – before playing a season-closing intracity contest against Eau Claire North on May 7.

The regular season slate kicks off for Memorial against La Crosse Central at La Crosse Logan High School at 7 p.m. on March 25. The Abes will also travel to Sparta in Week 4.

From staff reports