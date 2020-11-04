Abes unveil football schedule
Eau Claire Memorial football coach Mike Sinz announced the Old Abes’ spring schedule on Twitter Wednesday, a slate that features five games at Carson Park.
The Old Abes will host four games – matchups with Superior, DeForest, Notre Dame de la Baie and Menasha – before playing a season-closing intracity contest against Eau Claire North on May 7.
The regular season slate kicks off for Memorial against La Crosse Central at La Crosse Logan High School at 7 p.m. on March 25. The Abes will also travel to Sparta in Week 4.
***Football Schedule Update***— Coach Sinz (@MikeSinz) November 4, 2020
Check it out, Old Abes! This will be an outstanding spring football schedule in 2021! Make sure you are doing your part in the classroom and in the weight room to be ready to roll for our first practice on March 8th! #oldabesfootball #nextlevel 🦅 pic.twitter.com/TPTKIq47zF
From staff reports