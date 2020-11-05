Abes hire Burzynski
Eau Claire Memorial announced the hiring of Sam Burzynski as the Old Abes' next wrestling coach on Thursday. Burzynski, a former wrestler from Stanley-Boyd, previously worked as an assistant at Eau Claire North and with Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, which is under the direction of his brother Greg Burzynski.
Sam Burzynski is currently a student at UW-Eau Claire and plays safety for the Blugolds' football team.
"Sam’s coaching philosophy is built around three pillars that include integrity, individual accountability, and self-confidence," Memorial athletic director Kevin Thompson wrote in a statement. "He believes these three life skills will not only help athletes succeed in the sport of wrestling, but also in their life now and once their time on the mat is over. His goal is to instill these qualities for all athletes as they progress through the Memorial High School wrestling program in helping them become great wrestlers and even better people."
From staff reports