UW-Stout men's basketball had four players score in double figures, led by Armani Tinsley with 22, in a 74-73 season-opening road victory against St. Olaf Friday night.
Tinsley scored the Blue Devils' final four points of the game, including the game-winning basket with eight seconds remaining. He hit a jumper from the right side to put Stout up one, and the defense clamped down to hold the Oles without a shot on their final possession.
St. Olaf led by as much as 11 in the first half and had a 43-36 advantage at the break. In all, the lead changed nine times with three ties.
Luke Geiger trailed closely behind Tinsley with 18 points. Rounding out the double-digit producers were Lovell Williams with 12 points and Drew Scott with 10. Jon Ciriacks had seven rebounds and seven points.
Stout next travels to Northland College Wednesday.
Blugolds women's hockey unbeaten
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey remained undefeated Friday, besting Marian 4-0 to move to 3-0 on the year. The Blugolds got goals from Samantha Scherling, Taylar Meier, Hattie Verstegen and Abbie Delong.
The Blugold men, meanwhile, dropped a second straight 3-1 to St. Olaf. Quinn Green had UW-EC's lone goal in the third period.
Dylan Rallis scored as UW-Stout men's hockey saw its losing streak move to three games with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of St. Scholastica.