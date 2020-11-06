The Kenai River Brown Bears played spoiler on Friday night, blanking the Chippewa Steel 3-0 in the team's season opener.
Laudon Poellinger opened the scoring in the second period for Kenai, and Max Helgeson doubled the lead later in the period.
David Vieten scored an empty-net goal to seal the win in the third period.
Grant Boldt made 28 saves in net for Chippewa. The Steel outshot the Brown Bears 46-31, but couldn't get one past Kenai River goaltender Luke Pavicich.
The two teams will play again next Thursday in Chippewa Falls.