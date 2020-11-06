Chippewa Steel logo

The Kenai River Brown Bears played spoiler on Friday night, blanking the Chippewa Steel 3-0 in the team's season opener.

Laudon Poellinger opened the scoring in the second period for Kenai, and Max Helgeson doubled the lead later in the period.

David Vieten scored an empty-net goal to seal the win in the third period.

Grant Boldt made 28 saves in net for Chippewa. The Steel outshot the Brown Bears 46-31, but couldn't get one past Kenai River goaltender Luke Pavicich.

The two teams will play again next Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

