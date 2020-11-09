Gilles wins NW award
Chippewa Falls native Zach Gilles was named a recipient of the Northwoods League's Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award on Monday.
The award, which honors the player at each position who had the best batting average during the regular season. Gilles, a member of the Mankato MoonDogs this year, won the award at one of three outfield spots.
Gilles hit .366 with four doubles and 18 RBIs this summer. He also stole 12 bases for the MoonDogs. Gilles, a McDonell graduate, plays collegiately at Central Michigan.
From staff reports