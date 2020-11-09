Zach Gilles Mankato

Chippewa Falls native Zach Gilles runs home during a game this summer for the Mankato MoonDogs in Mankato, Minn.

 Photo by Mansoor Ahmad/Mankato MoonDogs

Gilles wins NW award

Chippewa Falls native Zach Gilles was named a recipient of the Northwoods League's Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award on Monday.

The award, which honors the player at each position who had the best batting average during the regular season. Gilles, a member of the Mankato MoonDogs this year, won the award at one of three outfield spots.

Gilles hit .366 with four doubles and 18 RBIs this summer. He also stole 12 bases for the MoonDogs. Gilles, a McDonell graduate, plays collegiately at Central Michigan.

From staff reports

