WIAA honors announced
Osseo-Fairchild, Immanuel Lutheran and River Falls' volleyball squads were all named team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2020 fall state tournament by the WIAA Wednesday.
The honor is the first for Immanuel and second for Osseo-Fairchild. The Thunder's football team received the award in 1996.
The Sportsmanship Award was presented this year to one school in each division of the state team tournaments as opposed to the usual one per tournament protocol.
Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Winners receive a trophy and banner.
From staff reports