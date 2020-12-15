Huntington makes HOF
UW-Eau Claire softball head coach Leslie Huntington will be inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame next year, the organization announced Tuesday.
Huntington, entering her 20th season leading the Blugolds, won an NCAA Division III championship at the school in 2008 and boasts a 499-261-2 record. She is UW-Eau Claire’s all-time winningest coach.
She previously won two DIII national titles as an assistant at Simpson College and was a DIII national runner-up as a player in 1992 at Buena Vista University.
From staff reports