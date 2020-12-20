Urlaub scores in Finland
Andrew Urlaub got on the Continental Cup scoreboard Saturday at Ruka, Finland.
After placing 34th and 31st in the first two ski jumping competitions, the 19-year old Flying Eagle finished 28th Saturday to score three points with jumps of 107 and 110 meters (351-361 feet). He was the top American in all three events.
In World Cup Nordic Combined at Ramsau, Austria, Flying Eagle Ben Loomis was plagued by a short jump and wound up 39th Sunday. Taylor Fletcher led the U.S. in 24th place.
From staff reports