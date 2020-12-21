Steel restarting season
The Chippewa Steel will restart their season on Dec. 31 with a game against the Minnesota Magicians, the franchise announced Monday.
The Steel paused the 2020-21 campaign on Nov. 24 due to schedule complications associated with Minnesota's public health order. Chippewa plays in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division, which is home to the Magicians and two Alaskan clubs, Kenai River and Fairbanks, that have made Minnesota their home base this year.
Chippewa will host the Magicians again on Jan. 1 before finishing off the three-game homestand against Kenai River on Jan. 2. All games are scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
The Steel played four games before the pause, going 1-3.
From staff reports