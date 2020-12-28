Urlaub scores more points
Andrew Urlaub scored Continental Cup points for the second straight day Monday in international ski jumping at Engelberg, Switzerland. The 19-year-old Flying Eagle had jumps of 125 1/2 and 123 meters (412 and 404 feet) to total 223.3 points and finish 27th. Urlaub, who uncorked a jump of 129 meters (429 feet) and ranked sixth in the trial round, led Americans as Decker Dean finished 41st and Patrick Gasienica 52nd among 54 jumpers. Maximillan Steiner of Austria was the winner.
Sunday, Urlaub wound up 25th on jumps of 116 and 114 1/2 meters (381 and 376 feet) for 209.1 total points. Dean led the U.S. in 20th with jumps of 116 and 126 1/2 meters. Jacob Wolny of Poland was the winner. Urlaub has now scored in his last three COC events and totals 13 points.
From staff reports