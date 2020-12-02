Banks scores 14 in college debut
Eau Claire North alum Dalton Banks notched 14 points, dished out an assist and grabbed two steals in his first career college game Wednesday, an 87-79 overtime victory for his Southern Illinois Salukis against Southeast Missouri.
Banks played 39 minutes, only trailing one of his teammates, while shooting 5 for 9 from the floor. He also hit all three of his attempts from the charity stripe and grabbed a rebound.
He ran the point for the final five minutes of regulation and the entire extra frame, helping Southern Illinois eliminate an 11-point deficit.
"What a game for a true freshman," SIU assistant and current acting coach Brendan Mullins told siusalukis.com. "He wasn't rattled at all. He didn't play perfect, but he competed his butt off on both sides of the ball. He was very disciplined with the ball. He took great shots and let the game come to him. He was almost always in the right spot defensively. He did an unbelievable job running the sets late in the game."
Southern Illinois returns to action Sunday when the team hosts Quincy at 4 p.m.
Banks had to wait a bit longer to make his collegiate debut than friend and former intracity rival Caden Boser, who totaled 12 points Friday night for Kansas City in a 138-97 win against Greenville. The former Old Abe also accounted for four assists, a rebound and a steal while shooting 5 for 6 from the field.
From staff reports