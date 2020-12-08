ECASD announces policy
Two family members per participating athlete will be allowed at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North sporting events this winter, the schools announced Tuesday.
Admission will be free at both schools and face coverings are mandatory, even when the state-wide mandate is completed. All home varsity events and most at lower levels will be livestreamed.
Hobbs Ice Arena, the home of the Old Abe and Husky boys hockey teams and the Eau Claire Area Stars girls team, is currently closed for practices and competition. Two home and two away family members will be allowed at games hosted at Altoona Hobbs Ice Arena.
Freshman basketball games will be moved for both schools, with Memorial playing at South Middle School and North at Northstar Middle School. Neither venue is able to host fans due to lack of space.
Samb retiring from Stout
Howie Samb is retiring after 12 years helming the UW-Stout women's golf team, the university announced Tuesday.
Samb, who previously had no coaching experience when tabbed as the Blue Devils' interim coach in 2008, led the program to three conference championships and three national appearances. He was named the WIAC women's golf coach of the year eight times.
“It was the girls that put in the work,” Samb said in a statement. “I identified their strengths and worked to improve on their weaknesses. That was the fun part. We knew they had it in them. We just had to figure out to get it out of them and make them better.”
Thirteen UW-Stout golfers combined to earn 25 all-WIAC selections while under the direction of Samb, a Spring Valley native and UW-Stout alum.
“Howie has certainly left his mark on this program,” UW-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz said in a statement. “We appreciate everything this program has accomplished. We thank Howie for his hard work and dedication in building a national contender, not only on the golf course but in the classroom.”
From staff reports