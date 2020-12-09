Realignment plans advance
River Falls could transition back to the Big Rivers while Rice Lake moves to the Middle Border for football if one conference realignment proposal is approved by the WIAA in the spring.
Those moves were included as a part of a set of football-only conference realignment plans released on Wednesday by the WIAA’s Conference Realignment Task Force. The task force advanced these solutions, modified from schools’ original proposals to the WIAA, for further review at a Jan. 6 meeting. If plans advance from the January meeting, the WIAA’s Board of Control will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals in March.
West Salem would move into the Coulee Conference, the new home of Altoona football, as part of the same plan.
Included in a separate plan is the transition of two local 11-man programs to 8-man, Thorp and Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Thorp was not listed among the original realignment requests released earlier this month. Cardinals football coach Keldric Stokes told the Leader-Telegram the move was requested late and voted upon by the Thorp school board last week. The Cardinals would move from the Marawood to the CWC-East to play alongside Alma Center Lincoln, Athens, Gilman, Greenwood and Owen-Withee.
Lake Holcombe and Cornell, current co-op programs, would separate into two different CWC-West programs and play alongside Bruce, McDonell, New Auburn and Prairie Farm as part of the 8-man realignment.
Approved conference moves will go into effect in the 2022-23 school year.
From staff reports