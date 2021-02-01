UWEC hires tennis coach
UW-Eau Claire announced Monday it has hired Brian Biernat as its men's and women's tennis coach.
Biernat played at the University of Minnesota in his college years before moving to France after graduating. He played tournaments there in addition to coaching Valerie Depoulain, a top-100 female player at the time, in the French circuit.
Upon returning to the United States, Biernat served as a coach at clubs and academies in Minnesota in addition to volunteering at the Northern USTA as a board member.
"I want to give my teams both a great on-court coaching experience, as well as share real-life business experiences that will prepare them for life after college," Biernat said in a press release.
Eagles take honors at Chicago
Stewart Gundry won U16 and ranked second best of the day with a long jump of 62.5 meters (205 feet) and in point total to U20 winner Casey Flett, of Coleraine, Minn., in last weekend’s Junior National ski jumping qualifier at the Norge Ski Club hill of Chicago.
Close behind on the K70 hill were Flying Eagles teammates Logan Gundry, second in U20 with a long jump of 61 meters (200 feet) and Carter Lee, third with a long ride of 60.5 meters (199). Tony Benzie was the Master’s winner with a long jump of 59 meters (194).
On the smaller hills, Annie Misurek and Eli Gundry, each placed second in their U14 class with long rides of 29.5 meters (97). Ethan Kuehl took a second and fifth-place finish in U10 and Evelyn Kuehl a first in U6.
