UWEC, Stout hockey win
The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout men’s hockey teams both scored victories on Wednesday.
The Blugolds defeated UW-Superior 5-1 in Eau Claire behind goals from five different players and two assists from Charles Weiand. Riley McVeigh saved 15 of the 16 shots he faced in net.
The Blue Devils earned a dramatic 1-0 win over Northland in Menomonie, with Brandon Connett’s game-winning goal in the third period making the difference. It was his first collegiate goal. Zack Cloutier made 23 stops in net for Stout.
From staff reports