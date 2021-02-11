Urlaub 27th in World Juniors
Although Andrew Urlaub could not match his placing of last year, the 19-year-old Flying Eagle qualified for the final round for the third straight year and placed 27th Thursday in the World Junior Nordic ski jumping championships at Lahti, Finland.
Urlaub, making his fourth straight appearance in the event and ranked 18th last year in Germany, had jumps of 84 and 86 meters (276 and 282 feet) and scored 211.3 total points in the competition won by Niklas Bachlinger of Austria in the power-packed field that included several World Cup jumpers.
And when teammate Landon Lee, 18, finished 42nd with a jump of 74.5 meters (245 feet), it gave the Flying Eagles the top two finishes on the four-man U.S. team.
From staff reports