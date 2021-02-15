Abes introduce softball coach
Eau Claire Memorial announced Kari Winkler will serve as the Old Abes' softball coach this spring.
Winkler, who has spent her entire 27-year career teaching physical education at Memorial, spent four years as the JV softball coach at Chippewa Falls and 11 years at the JV coach at Memorial. She also served as the Old Abe girls golf coach for five seasons.
She played softball collegiately at UW-La Crosse, earning four All-WIAC nods and a GTE Co-Sida Academic All-American third team honor while with the Eagles.
Winkler replaces Brad Chapman, who stepped down from the role in October after leading the program for 20 years.
CRBL announces HOF class
The Chippewa River Baseball League announced John Huth, Paul Pehler, Eddie Atkinson and Scott Stuckert will be inducted into the CRBL Hall of Fame as the class of 2021 on Monday.
The formal induction ceremony will take place during the CRBL All-Star Game on July 3 at Stuckert Field in Bloomer. They will be inducted alongside the 2020 class, which consists of Randy Baier, Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Ray McIlquham and Mitch Steinmetz.
Huth, who spent time with the Eau Claire Bears and Cavaliers, is the CRBL's all-time ERA king with a 1.67 mark. Pehler helped lead the Whitehall Wolves to their first CRBL title as a player-manager. He won back-to-back Manager of the Year awards in 2010 and 2011.
Stuckert made a league-record 20 CRBL All-Star Game appearances and managed 486 games, also a league best, while with the Bloomer Merchants/Woodticks franchise. Atkinson, who died in 2014, served as a scorekeeper for the Jim Falls Sturgeons for 34 years.
