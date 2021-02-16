Blue Devils earn honors
Three UW-Stout Blue Devils earned WIAC Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday: men’s hockey’s Zack Cloutier, men’s track and field’s Noah Zastrow and women’s track and field’s Hannah Zastrow.
Cloutier, the Blue Devils’ goalie, notched two wins and a shutout last week against Northland. Combined, he recorded 57 saves with a .966 save percentage.
Noah Zastrow won the pole vault at the UW-Stout/UW-Eau Claire Dual, breaking his own facility record with a vault of 17 feet, six and a half inches. That ranks first in Division III. Hannah Zastrow set a school record and a top mark in the WIAC with a 8.95 finish in the 60-meter hurdles in the same dual.
In addition to his conference honor, Noah Zastrow was also recognized as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s national athlete of the week.
Wis. City Hoops tryouts approaching
The Wisconsin City Hoops AAU basketball program’s tryouts are set for this Sunday.
Girls and boys in grades four through eight can try out for the program. Tryouts for girls will run from noon to 1:30 p.m., while the boys will go from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Both sessions will be at Gold’s Gym, 3225 Lorch Avenue in Eau Claire.
Another session on Feb. 24 will be available to those who cannot attend on Sunday. Space is limited for this session, a spot must be reserved by emailing dave.hoopcity@gmail.com.
The tryout fee is $25. A registration flyer can be found online at wiscityhoops.com/tryouts
From staff reports