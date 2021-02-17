UW-EC hockey beats Stout
Andrew McGlynn and Nick Techel each scored twice, among the eight Blugolds to find the back of the net, in UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey’s breezy 10-2 victory against War on 94-rival UW-Stout Wednesday at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Blugolds went up 5-0 before Stout’s first goal and then 8-1 before the Blue Devils’ second. Also scoring for UW-Eau Claire were Austin Redders, Adam Parsells, Connor Koviak, Cole Paskus, Zach Kennedy and Jon Richards.
Joey Petronack and Riley Jensen scored for the Blue Devils.
UW-EC women stay perfect
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey set a new season high for goals and remained unbeaten with a 5-2 road win against Northland Wednesday.
Ella Ierino and Emily Hart put the Blugolds up 2-0 in the first period before Northland cut the deficit back to one. Northland would do the same in the second, responding to a goal from UW-Eau Claire’s Bree Osborne, before the Blugolds pulled away with third period tallies from Victoria Nelson and Hart.
From staff reports