UWEC wrestling wins
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team closed out its regular season with a 37-9 victory over UW-Platteville on Thursday.
One of the highlights for the 14th-ranked Blugolds was Chase Schmidt’s win at 165 pounds. The Rice Lake native upset fourth-ranked Nathan Wynsma.
The Blugolds finished the regular season with a 3-2 dual record. The WIAC Championships are up next, scheduled for Feb. 28 in Stevens Point.
Steel fall to Bruins
The Austin Bruins scored three goals in the third period to break a 3-3 tie and defeat the Chippewa Steel 6-3 on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
The Steel got goals from Daniel Rozsival and Ryan Waltman to take a 2-0 lead in the first, but were outscored 6-1 the rest of the way.
Ethan Benz added a goal for Chippewa, and Grisha Gotovets had two assists.
The Steel return to action next Friday on the road against the Janesville Jets.
