Jon Richards scored a pair of goals, Zach Dyment made 15 saves in net and the UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team doubled up UW-Stout 4-2 on Friday in Menomonie.
The victory completed a sweep for the Blugolds, who defeated the Blue Devils 10-2 earlier in the week.
Zach Kennedy and Derek Hammer also scored for Eau Calire. Kobe Keller and Raphael Gosselin did the scoring for Stout.
Blugold women win in shutout
The UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team picked up its second victory of the season in shutout fashion on Friday, blanking Northland 5-0 in Eau Claire.
The Blugolds broke the game open with four goals in the third period. Five different skaters scored: Hallie Sheridan, Alyssa Heim, Dehli Heikes, Ella Ierino and Emma Peterson.
Josie Mathison stopped all three shots she faced to record the shutout.