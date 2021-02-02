State hoops to be in Oshkosh
The WIAA announced Tuesday that Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh will be the second host of its boys and girls basketball state tournaments.
The WIAA previously announced that the La Crosse Center will host three of the five divisions for both the boys and girls tournaments. Menominee Nation Arena, the home of the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd, will host the other two.
“We believe that Menominee Nation Arena and the Oshkosh community will do a great job to create a memorable experience for our high school basketball players as they celebrate the 2020-21 season,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abaid said in a press release. “Securing this venue will ensure that all five divisions will play in an exciting environment.”
Which divisions will play at which arena has yet to be decided. The girls tournament is scheduled to run Feb. 25-27, and the boys play March 4-6.
From staff reports