UWEC coach wins No. 500
UW-Eau Claire softball coach Leslie Huntington recorded the 500th victory of her career when the Blugolds defeated Nebraska Wesleyan 11-3 on Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
Huntington is in her 20th season as Blugolds head coach. She guided Eau Claire to a national title in 2008.
The milestone win came as part of a sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan.
Gymnasts headed to state
The Eau Claire Memorial/North gymnastics team is heading to the state tournament following a strong showing at sectionals.
The co-op took second place as a team in La Crosse on Saturday.
Annabella Campbell (vaulting) and Emma Loen (balance beam) both won sectional titles in individual events.
Loen finished second in the all-around standings after also taking fifth in the uneven bars. Campbell also placed fourth in the floor exercise.
Rice Lake's Micaela Walters is also a state qualifier. She will compete in Division 2's vaulting.
Cadott wrestlers fall in semis
The Cadott wrestling team fell to Coleman 46-18 in the state semifinals on Saturday in Wausau. Brayden Sonnentag, Gavin Tegels and Lukas Simenson all won by pin for the Hornets, but Coleman took all the other matchups.
Hudson wins hockey title
The Hudson Raiders rolled to their fifth boys hockey state championship, getting a pair of goals from Carter Mears and one each from Alex Pottratz and Matthew Mauer in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday to defeat Verona 4-0. Alex Ripplinger made seven saves in the shutout effort to help Hudson upend the defending state champs.
The state title was the program's first since 2018, when the Raiders bested Eau Claire Memorial down in Madison.
From staff reports