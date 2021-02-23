Zastrow repeats with nat’l honor
UW-Stout pole vaulter Noah Zastrow was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s national athlete of the week for the second week in a row on Tuesday.
Zastrow cleared a mark of 5.40 meters in a dual against UW-La Crosse, a personal record for the senior. It was the fourth-best vault in Division III history and a new Stout record.
Blugolds earn WIAC honors
Four UW-Eau Claire athletes received WIAC athlete of the week awards this week.
Women’s hockey player Emma Peterson, men’s track runner EJ Kruse, softball player Taylor Nelson and women’s swimmer Sydney McGuine all earned recognition.
Peterson recorded two goals and an assist in the Blugolds’ series sweep of Northland last week. Kruse shined in a dual meet against UW-River Falls, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.41 seconds — the eighth-best time in Division III. Nelson went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs in a sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan. McGuine swept the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke against UW-La Crosse, and also was part of the victorious 200-yard freestyle relay team.
From staff reports