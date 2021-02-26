UW-EC women's hockey's streak continues
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey got goals from Taylar Meier, Dehli Heikes and Emma Peterson and a shutout from Stephanie Martin in goal in a 3-0 victory against UW-Superior on Friday. The Blugolds have won five straight and are unbeaten on the season, having tied in the season opener.
Martin made 15 saves in her first shutout. The Blugolds next play UW-River Falls on Wednesday and Friday.
Stout hockey splits series
UW-Stevens Point men's hockey scored four second period goals in a 6-3 win against UW-Stout on Friday. The Pointer victory earns the team a split of the series after UW-Stout won the opener, 4-1.
Brandon Connett, Andrue Trestad and Matt Dahlseide scored for UW-Stout. Brennan Kitchen recorded 26 saves.
The Blue Devils close the regular season with games against UW-Superior on Wednesday and Friday.
Blugold men's hockey game canceled
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey's Friday matchup with Northland was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the second consecutive cancellation for the team.
Blugolds hockey has had three of their eight games called off this season. They wrap up the regular season next week with games on Wednesday and Friday against UW-River Falls.
From staff reports