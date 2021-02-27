Women's lax wins in debut
UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse got out to an 8-3 lead at the halftime break and survived a late 5-2 run from Clarke University to secure a 13-9 win Saturday in the program's historic debut.
The Blugolds heavily outshot their foes by a 47 to 23 mark and got a hat trick from Kelli Cole. Riley Domagala and Jessica Borer each had three points on a pair of goals and an assist, while Maggie Philippi scored twice.
Bryanna Brost made 10 saves in the crease to help the new program move to 1-0.
Women's lacrosse is the first of three new UW-EC programs to debut. Blugold baseball kicks off its season on March 20, while men's soccer will begin play next fall.
UW-Eau Claire will next play Saturday, its first ever home game. The Blugolds will host Loras at noon.
Stout softball sweeps opener
Meghan Kelly and Kayli Pfeffer each had four RBIs and Korin Hall had seven hits on nine at-bats as UW-Stout softball earned an 8-6, 7-6 sweep of UW-Superior Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
The Blue Devils had a combined 29 hits in the doubleheader, the team's first action of the season.
UW-Eau Claire softball split a series with Coe College Saturday, falling 10-7 in the opener and winning 9-7 in the second game.
From staff reports