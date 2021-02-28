UWEC's Drexler wins conference title
UW-Eau Claire junior Jake Drexler won a WIAC wrestling championship at 149 pounds, highlighting a strong showing for the Blugolds on Sunday.
Eau Claire took second in the team standings at the conference championships. Evan Lawrence (174) and Mason Hawkins (285) both earned runner-up finishes, and six Blugolds took third place.
Flying Eagles compete in Germany
Ben Loomis and Andrew Urlaub are currently representing the Flying Eagles Ski Club in the Nordic World ski championships in Obertsdorf, Germany.
Loomis, 22, was the top scorer on the four-man U.S. Team that placed ninth of 13 teams Sunday in the Nordic Combined normal hill/4x5 team relay event. He had the team’s longest jump of 95.5 meters (315 feet) and steady cross country run. Earlier, he placed 33rd in the Gundersen individual normal hill/10k event, just behind teammate Taylor Fletcher, who was 30th. Loomis had a jump of 92.5 meters (304 feet) and finished 3:35 behind winner Joel Magnus Riiber of Norway.
Urlaub, 19, missed qualifying for the normal hill ski jumping championships although he teamed with Decker Dean to lead the team in officially scored training during the week. He had jumps of as long as 94 meters and ranked as high as 29th but in the qualifying round, he fell back to 81.5 meters to wind up 57th. Dean qualified and placed 33rd and Casey Larson 47th in the finals, won by Piotr Zyla of Poland. Urlaub will get another chance in this week’s large hill championships.
EC gymnasts take 7th
The Eau Claire Memorial/North co-op took seventh as a team at the Division 1 gymnastics state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Emma Loen had the highest individual finish for Eau Claire. She took seventh on the balance beam.
Loen also finished 13th in all around and 18th in uneven bars. Annabella Campbell finished 14th in vaulting and 20th in the floor exercise.
Eau Claire was competing at state as a team for the second time in the last four seasons.
Rice Lake's Micaela Walters took 13th in vaulting at the Division 2 state meet in La Crosse. She had a personal-best 9.05 score.
UWEC softball earns sweep
The UW-Eau Claire softball team picked up a sweep of Ripon on Sunday, topping the Red Hawks 12-3 and 7-0 in Rochester, Minn.
Shortstop Sadie Erickson went 6 for 8 with a double, home run and six RBIs across the two games for the Blugolds. Eau Claire improved to 5-1 on the season.
From staff reports