Local athletes sign letters of intent
A handful of local athletes from the Chippewa Valley took part in signing ceremonies Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's late signing period.
Menomonie celebrated nine athletes set to jump to the next level, including three who signed to play Division II football: DeVauntaye Parker (Augustana), Brock Thornton (Concordia-St. Paul) and Kaleb Kazmarek (Concordia-St. Paul).
The Mustangs also recognized Brigs Richartz, set to play baseball for a St. Thomas program transitioning to DI, as well as four future DIII athletes: Jonathan Fenton (UW-Whitewater soccer), Jace Gilbertson (UW-Superior tennis), Dominik Hendrickson (UW-Superior tennis) and Ethan Phillips (UW-Oshkosh track & field).
Four athletes took part in a ceremony at Stanley-Boyd, including wrestler Blaine Brenner. The two-time state champion is set to compete at the Division I level with the Minnesota Golden Gophers next year. Also honored alongside Brenner were football players Jake Schneider and Bo Chwala, both heading to DII Minnesota State-Moorhead, and track athlete Jake Fredrickson, heading to the WIAC with UW-River Falls.
Regis' Drew Goettl had a solo ceremony, signing on to play Division II football at Winona State. Elk Mound's Michael Jenson also signed on to play DII football in the Northern Sun, opting for Upper Iowa. Fellow Mounder Kennedy Pritchard, set to compete in track & field at UW-River Falls, also took part in festivities.
MacDonald earns 1st win
New UW-Stout men's hockey coach Mike MacDonald earned his first win with the Blue Devils Wednesday, with Logan Nelson scoring twice in the team's 5-1 home victory against UW-River Falls.
Also finding the back of the net for the team were Matt Dahlseide, Keegan Bauman and Raphael Gosselin. For Dahlseide and Bauman, it was their first collegiate goals. UW-Stout ended the game on a three-goal run to pull away.
UW-Eau Claire men's hockey also won its opener, rolling 7-3 against UW-Stevens Point in a rematch of last year's WIAC Tournament title bout. The Blugolds got goals from seven different players: Andrew McGlynn, Nick Techel, Derek Hammer, Charlie Weland, Nathan Dingmann, Simon Sagissor and Matt Stanton.
UWEC women's hockey ties
UW-Eau Claire women's hockey scored the final two goals of the game, tallies from Ella Ierino and Samantha Scherling, to earn a 2-2 tie with UW-Stevens Point in the team's opener at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Pointers got out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of second-period goals, but Ierino cut the lead late in the second before Scherling equalized in the third. Stephanie Martin made 18 saves in net for the Blugolds.
Thunder win Cloverbelt clash
Brice Shimon scored 12 points and Garrett Koxlien added 10 as Osseo-Fairchild boys basketball beat Thorp 55-34 in a rare Wednesday prep contest.
Aiden Rosemeyer led the Cardinals with 13 points.
From staff reports