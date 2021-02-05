Blugold women win on late goals
Ella Ierino scored a pair of third period goals to lift UW-Eau Claire women's hockey to a 2-0 victory against UW-Stevens Point on Friday in Stevens Point.
Her first tally came seven minutes and 14 seconds into the final frame, while she added a cushion three and a half minutes later to help secure the Blugolds' first win of the season.
UW-Eau Claire next plays Northland on Wednesday.
Men's hockey teams fall
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout's men's hockey teams lost Friday after winning the first game of their two-game series, with the Blugolds dropping a 2-1 contest against UW-Stevens Point and UW-Stout falling 4-1 to UW-River Falls.
The Blugolds scored the first goal of the game, a Jon Richards tally a bit under six minutes into the second period, but the Pointers responded with two straight before the end of the middle frame to win it. Andrew Poulias and Carter Roo found the net to earn UW-Stevens Point a split in a rematch of last year's WIAC Tournament final.
Alex Stuckert scored in the first period to equalize for the Blue Devils, but UW-River Falls ended the game on a three-goal run.
UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-Superior Wednesday, while UW-Stout hosts Northland.
From staff reports