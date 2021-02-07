Boys hoops bracket released
Nine local teams received No. 1 seeds in the boys basketball playoff brackets released by the WIAA on Sunday.
Eau Claire Memorial (Division 1), River Falls (D1), Rice Lake (D2), Altoona (D2), Cameron (D3), Fall Creek (D4), Blair-Taylor (D4), McDonell (D5) and Immanuel Lutheran (D5) were all selected as the top team in their respective regional.
Chippewa Falls earned a three seed in D1 and will play second-seeded Hudson in River Falls’ regional. Fourth-seeded Menomonie will play fifth-seeded Superior for the right to play the Wildcats.
Eau Claire North received a three seed in Memorial’s regional and will play Marshfield in the opening round.
In D3, Cumberland is the No. 2 in Cameron’s regional. No. 5 Ladysmith and No. 4 Barron will battle to play the Comets. Fourth-seeded Bloomer will play Unity in a bracket with top-seeded St. Croix Central, while third-seeded Elk Mound will host sixth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild for the chance to play St. Croix Falls on the opposite side of that regional.
Durand received a three seed and will play Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a D3 regional topped by Aquinas, while fifth-seeded Mondovi will meet Arcadia with a battle against the Blugolds on the line.
Also in D3, Fourth-seeded Stanley-Boyd will host No. 5 Chequamegon, with the winner traveling to No. 1 Neillsville.
Top-seeded Fall Creek will play the winner of fifth-seeded Augusta and fourth-seeded Colfax in D4. Third-seeded Regis will host sixth-seeded Cadott to play second-seeded Spring Valley in the same regional.
Thorp earned a sixth seed and will play Marathon in the first round of an Edgar-led regional. No. 5 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will visit No. 4 Washburn, with the winner going to No. 1 Hurley.
Eleva-Strum earned the third seed and a bye in Blair-Taylor’s regional and will play the winner of No. 6 Alma Center Lincoln and No. 3 Whitehall.
In D5, McDonell received a bye and will play the winner of No. 5 Lake Holcombe and No. 4 Bruce. Immanuel Lutheran will play the winner of No. 5 Coulee Christian/Providence Academy and No. 4 Independence. Gilmanton received the No. 2 seed in that bracket and will meet No. 3 Alma/Pepin.
The boys basketball postseason kicks off on Feb. 16.
From staff reports