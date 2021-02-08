2021 CRBL schedule released
The Chippewa River Baseball League is set to return to action on Saturday, April 17 after sitting out 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A doubleheader between the Whitehall Wolves and the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks will kick off the campaign, a sign of a larger trend for the league as it attempts to navigate the pandemic. Teams will play a 20-game schedule featuring a large number of doubleheaders to limit the number of dates teams gather, the CRBL said in a statement.
The 2020 CRBL season was called off a day before it was set to begin, though some teams still competed in a non-league schedule and in the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament. The Eau Claire Cavaliers, who will begin this season at Bloomer on April 25, and Whitehall were dormant last summer.
The All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on July 3 at Bloomer's Stuckert Field. Wildcard Wednesday is set for Aug. 4 and the championship for Aug. 7.
BRC hockey honors announced
The Big Rivers Conference will not be officially awarding a champion or all-conference honors in boys hockey this year, but its coaches still connected to construct their own all-conference teams, Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said in a release.
The league's coaches named Chippewa Falls' Isaac Frenette and Eau Claire Memorial's Joe Kelly as co-players of the year and Hudson's Davis Drewiske as the coach of the year. Earning first-team selections alongside Kelly and Frenette, both forwards, are Hudson forward Sam Ross, defensemen Easton Tok of Eau Claire Memorial and Max Giblin of Hudson and Hudson goalie Alex Ripplinger.
Earning second-team selections are Hudson's Bryce Handberg and Hunter Danielson, Eau Claire Memorial's Payton Platter and Luke Lindsay, Chippewa Falls' AJ Schemenauer and Eau Claire North's Tristan Bock.
Lee shines at Westby
Carter Lee won twice and was the meet’s top skier Sunday in the Junior National ski jumping qualifier on the 65m hill at Westby. Lee had the day’s longest jump and a hill record of 69.5 meters (228 feet) and added a 64-meter jump for the meet’s top score of 219.4 points. Also in U20, Logan Gundry had a long jump of 64.5m (212) to take 3rd while Tony Benzie was second in Masters. Lee also won Saturday with Logan Gundry second while Stewart Gundry was second in U16 with a long jump of 65m (213) and Benzie first in Masters. Flying Eagles winners on the smaller hills were Annie Misurek and Evelyn and Ethan Kuehl. Stewart Gundry did not ski Sunday after suffering a leg injury on a huge trial jump of 77m (253).
In Europe with the U.S. Ski Team, Andrew Urlaub was 58th and Landon Lee 73rd of 84 in FIS Cup action Sunday at Lahti, Finland while Ben Loomis was 44th in World Cup Nordic Combined at Klingenthal, Germany.
