Blugolds earn WIAC honors
Three UW-Eau Claire athletes earned WIAC Athlete of the Week honors for their performances in the first couple of competitions of the season.
Women's basketball player Jessie Ruden, men's diver Quincy Kabe and women's swimmer Kate Stensberg were all honored Tuesday.
Ruden averaged 18.5 points per game as the Blugolds swept two games from UW-La Crosse last week. Kabe was the one- and three-meter diving champion in the Blugolds' dual victory over UW-Whitewater on Saturday, with both of his scores leading the conference for the week. Stensberg won the 1,000-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle in the Blugolds' dual win over the Warhawks.
From staff reports