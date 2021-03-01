Gundrys win in championships
Stewart Gundry was the outstanding skier of the day and teamed with older brother Logan to win their age divisions in the Central Junior Ski Jumping championships held over the weekend at Coleraine, Minn.
Stewart, a 15-year-old Flying Eagle, far outjumped everyone with rides of 72 and 71.5 meters (236 and 235 feet) to score 224.2 total points, nearly 100 more than the U16 second-place finisher on the K70 hill. Logan, 18, had rides of 57-64m (187-210f) to easily win U20 Class. Carter Lee placed fifth with jumps of 52-50m (171-164f). Results for the younger skiers on the smaller hills were not available. The Junior National championships will be held at Steamboat Springs, Colo., March 9-13.
From staff reports