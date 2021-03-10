Blugolds win Game 1
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team scored three goals in the final period to pull away for a 4-1 victory over UW-Superior in Wednesday’s WIAC semifinal series in Eau Claire.
The Game 1 victory means with a win in Game 2 on Friday, the Blugolds will advance to the WIAC championship series next week.
Ella Ierino scored twice for the Blugolds, and Danielle Slominski and Maddy Jablonski also found the back of the net. Eau Claire goalie Stephanie Martin saved 24 of 25 shots.
Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in Eau Claire.
From staff reports