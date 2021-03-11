Old Abes volleyball wins on road
Eau Claire Memorial volleyball won in straight sets against Superior on Thursday night, securing a 25-13, 25-13, 25-23 road victory.
The win moves the Old Abes to 3-1.
UW-EC hockey game rescheduled
The second game of UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey’s WIAC semifinal series against UW-Superior, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, has been moved back to a 5 p.m. start time.
The Blugolds won the first game of the series 4-1 on Wednesday.
Steel pull away in 3rd period
The Chippewa Steel got goals from Daniel Rozsival and Connor McGrath in the third period to pull away for a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Magicians Thursday night.
McGrath also scored in the first period, while Ethan Janda netted the team’s second goal of the game. The Steel host the Magicians Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.
From staff reports