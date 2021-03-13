Ellenson has strong debut
Rice Lake native Henry Ellenson nearly recorded a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing nine boards, in his first game with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. His squad was defeated 114-104 by the Charlotte Hornets.
Ellenson, a three-time All-Northwest player of the year selection while with the Warriors, shot 4 for 9 from the field and hit a 3-pointer while coming off the bench for the Raptors. He also dished out three assists and was a plus-17 in 18 minutes of action.
Toronto signed Ellenson to a 10-day contract on Wednesday. Ellenson, a 6-foot-10 forward, had previously been playing in the G League with the Raptors' affiliate, Raptors 905, this season.
The Raptors are Ellenson's fourth team, joining the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Saturday marked his 82nd career NBA game.
Madsen leads Bearcats
Former Bloomer Blackhawk Mason Madsen scored a team-high 10 points as the Cincinnati Bearcats upset Wichita State 60-59 Saturday to advance to the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. The team is a win away from serving as a bid thief for the NCAA Tournament.
The game marked Madsen's third double-digit scoring output of the season. The freshman set his career high on March 7 with 19 points against East Carolina.
Cincinnati plays Houston in the AAC title bout at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.
North volleyball falls
Eau Claire North volleyball dropped a tough five-set contest with La Crosse Central on Saturday. Central won the final set 15-10 to complete a comeback from a two set to nothing hole.
The Huskies won the first set 25-16 and the second 25-23, but Central fired back with wins of 25-19 and 25-20 before the decisive fifth set.
Jayden Smith had 15 kills for North, while Kyra O'Brien had 11. Emily Stange had 10 kills, Jayda Nesvacil had 42 assists and 13 digs and Lauren Schroeder had 26 digs.
Steel fall in shootout
Minnesota's Jake Seitz scored the only goal of the shootout as the Magicians earned a 3-2 victory against the Chippewa Steel Saturday, closing out a three-game series. Minnesota defeated the Steel twice in a row, winning 5-1 Friday, to claim the series.
Brockton Baker and Ethan Janda scored for the Steel Saturday, putting the team up 2-0 early in the second period. Minnesota responded with a pair of goals from Luc Laylin in the second to force OT and eventually a shootout.
The Steel return to action on Wednesday against Janesville.
