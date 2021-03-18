Bylander earns WIAC honor
UW-Eau Claire swimmer Michael Bylander was named the WIAC Swimmer of the Year on Thursday.
Bylander set a school record with his time of 1:57.84 in the 200-yard breaststroke, which is also the best time in Division III. He also owns pool records in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke.
Teammate Ben Keller was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year.
UWEC gymnastics falls
The UW-Eau Claire gymnastics team competed at home for the first time this season, but fell to Gustavus Adolphus 183.725-181.325.
Eau Claire's Tia Ravara won the beam with a personal-best score of 9.550. Tayla Thome had a career-best 9.550 in the floor routine to win the event for the Blugolds.
Memorial tennis wins opener
The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team won its season opener on Thursday, topping La Crosse Logan 6-1.
The Old Abes got singles victories in three of four flights, including a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 for Molly Hower. Memorial swept all three doubles matches, only dropping one game total along the way.
Blugolds softball sweeps
The UW-Eau Claire softball team swept a Thursday doubleheader against Northwestern-St. Paul, 14-2 and 11-6.
The sweep was highlighted by a two-home run performance from Maria Back in Game 2.
Abes volleyball falls
The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team got eight kills from Kayla Sorensen and 12 assists from Emma Miller, but fell to Sparta 3-0 on Thursday. Sparta won all three sets 25-18.
From staff reports