Blugolds, Blue Devils honored
Four UW-Eau Claire athletes and three UW-Stout athletes were named WIAC athletes of the week on Tuesday.
Women’s basketball player Katie Essen, men’s field athlete Marcus Weaver, women’s field athlete Megan Wallace and men’s diver Martin Kocher were all honored.
For UW-Stout, men’s basketball player Luke Geiger and softball players Korin Hall and Mackensie Wolterstorff were recognized.
Essen hit a buzzer-beater as part of a 22-point performance last week against UW-Oshkosh. Weaver won the heptathlon with a Division III-leading score of 5,117 points last week. Wallace won the pentathlon with a nation-best 3,775 points. Kocher won the three-meter diving competition last week.
For Stout, Geiger scored a season-high 20 points in a win over UW-Whitewater and scored 25 two days later. Hall went 7 for 9 with seven runs scored in a sweep of UW-Superior, while Wolterstorff earned the win from the circle in game two with eight strikeouts in four innings.
From staff reports