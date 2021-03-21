Steel fall in OT
Grant Docter scored the winning goal in overtime, giving the Minnesota Wilderness a 3-2 victory over the Chippewa Steel in Cloquet, Minn., on Sunday.
The Steel took a 2-1 lead after first-period goals from Ian Famulak and Zach Maillette. Minnesota answered when Docter struck with a goal of his own in the second period, and neither squad could add another until he ended it in overtime.
Chippewa plays a two-game series against Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday in Marshall, Minn.
UW-Stout softball splits DH
The UW-Stout softball team rebounded after dropping the first game of a doubleheader, earning a split with St. Benedict on Sunday. The Blue Devils fell 13-4 in Game 1 and taking Game 2 6-5.
Melea Bruns earned the win from the circle in Game 2, pitching a complete game. She ended the game with a strikeout, stranding the tying run on third base.
Blugolds earn 1st home win
The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team picked up its first home win of the season on Saturday, defeating Augsburg 14-11.
Jessica Borer led the Blugolds with five goals. The win pushed Eau Claire to 3-1 this season.
UW-Stout baseball splits opener
The UW-Stout baseball team split its season-opening doubleheader with UW-Platteville on Saturday in Waupun, winning 16-2 and falling 11-6.
Kasey Bass and Charlie Syzkowny both homered for the Blue Devils in Stout’s win.
