Wallace named WIAC’s best
UW-Eau Claire’s Megan Wallace was named the WIAC’s Field Performer of the Year on Monday after leading the conference and all of Division III in the pentathlon.
Her score of 3,754 was 170 points better than any other DIII competitor and ranks her fourth on the all-time chart for the event. She also finished fourth in the WIAC and seventh in Division III in the long jump and sixth in the shot put and high jump.
Chippewa Falls native Katie Faris (3,000-meter run) and Hudson native Kady Kochendorfer (triple jump) joined Wallace (pentathlon) to round out UW-EC’s first team all-conference selections.
Earning second team honors were four Blugolds — Anna Schueth (800-meter and 4x400), Rosalie Campbell (4x400), Cassidy Eiers (4x400), and Wallace (4x400) — and UW-Stout’s Hannah Zastrow (high jump).
Old Abes volleyball wins
Brenna Bruchert had 16 kills and Kayla Sorenson had 14 kills and 11 digs as Eau Claire Memorial volleyball earned a four-set victory against Sparta Monday.
The Old Abes triumphed 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24. Maja Anderson also had 15 digs, Emma Miller dished out 23 assists and Emma Rubenzer notched 16 assists.
Blugolds in sports to speak
A panel of UW-Eau Claire alumni who work in the sports industry will discuss COVID-19’s affect on their businesses in a webinar on Friday, April 2.
The webinar, titled “COVID’s Effect on the Business of Sports,” will feature a five-person panel: Craig Gumz, Minnesota Twins senior manager of season business retention and service; Lindsay Kray, Arizona Coyotes vice president of client services and guest experience; Curt Krizan, Fiesta Bowl chief financial and ticket revenue officer; Jason Lewis, Oklahoma State University’s executive senior associate athletic director for business and finance; and Stacy Sazama, Minnesota Golf Association membership services director.
The event will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. and is a preview of a larger in-person fall semester symposium scheduled for Sept. 17 that will feature up to 15 alumni who have careers in the sports industry, according to a UW-Eau Claire release.
Participants are required to register for the event at https://uwec-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xXO1_qHZT4OihBxx0BMPoA.
Blugold softball splits
UW-Eau Claire softball split a doubleheader with St. Thomas on Monday, winning 6-0 in the opener and falling 7-0 in Game 2.
Sadie Erickson, Meghan Witt and Maria Back all hit home runs in the victory.
From staff reports